BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0032

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and $133,524.14 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000898 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000772 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,384,640 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.