Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $14.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $189.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.74. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

