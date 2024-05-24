Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $80.65. 344,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,818. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

