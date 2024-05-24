PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0048

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $20.32 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 207.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00125166 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00013642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008788 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

