Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.41 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Request has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $136.00 million and $4.41 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,695.87 or 0.99909097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00109337 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13708416 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $5,772,102.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

