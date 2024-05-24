Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $56.59 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $56.59 million and $1.36 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001699 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,647,855 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars.

