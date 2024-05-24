Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Increased by Sidoti Csr

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Xcel Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Xcel Brands’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,682. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

