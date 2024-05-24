King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $227.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

