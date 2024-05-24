DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0413 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00088708 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00029552 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012499 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.