King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $142.64. 44,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

