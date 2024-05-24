Gaimin Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00477044 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,208,324.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

