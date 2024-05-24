Ethena USDe Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $295.93 million and approximately $110.90 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,683,885,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,660,185,279.931711. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00091075 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $185,460,449.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

