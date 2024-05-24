Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $96.43 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $96.43 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00004513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 35,772,948.593223 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.15378599 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $19,753,568.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

