SPACE ID (ID) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $410.55 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $410.55 million and $36.03 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,473,098 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 552,473,098.1905332 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.74451755 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $45,136,162.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

