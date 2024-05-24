King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 169 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 82,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 50,684 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,396. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $97.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,469,586.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,469,586.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,637 shares of company stock valued at $39,915,515. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

