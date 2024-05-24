Cencora (NYSE:COR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.35-13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.45. Cencora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.550 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COR. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.90.

NYSE:COR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.72. The stock had a trading volume of 130,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.17. Cencora has a 1-year low of $163.37 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,295 shares of company stock valued at $17,747,944. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

