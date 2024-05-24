Flare (FLR) Tops One Day Volume of $9.60 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Flare has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $9.60 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,760,872,410 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,760,872,300.56205 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02749936 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $10,909,670.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.