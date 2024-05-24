King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.