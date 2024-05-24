Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.54. 306,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,327. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

