King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 768 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $957,756,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

CB traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.21. 158,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

