King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Veritex were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Veritex by 1,319.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Veritex by 25.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 33.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Trading Up 0.3 %

VBTX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 39,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

