King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,389 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 314,873 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $907,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $403,032,000 after buying an additional 280,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,823,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $196,183,000 after acquiring an additional 305,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $219,197,000 after acquiring an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $195,877,000 after purchasing an additional 597,715 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 204,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,815. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.