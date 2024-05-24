King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 27,245 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after buying an additional 5,574,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,637,771. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.92. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

