Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317,400 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,235,000 after acquiring an additional 588,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,295,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,119 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 677,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,557,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.8 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,338,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,388. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

