King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 122,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $121.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.