King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 103,448 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 175.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,448 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Utz Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 31,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Utz Brands news, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $391,405.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,213.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,284,225.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,315,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,040,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $391,405.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,213.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,809,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

