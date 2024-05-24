King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,178 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAI. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares in the company, valued at $288,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,798 shares of company stock worth $2,899,004. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,174. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.99 and a 52 week high of $354.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.97.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

