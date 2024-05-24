King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 66,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 185,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9,590.3% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. 111,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.