C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.06. 324,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,347. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

