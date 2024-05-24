Assetmark Inc. Sells 7,449 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $125.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

