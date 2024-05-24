Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilltop by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,609,000 after buying an additional 806,091 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 107,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,601,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH remained flat at $30.97 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,364. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $285.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

