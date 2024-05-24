Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $341,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 77.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 2.7 %

MLAB traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.71. 12,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,900. The stock has a market cap of $591.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.54 and a beta of 0.82. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 376.49%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.