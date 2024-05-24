King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after acquiring an additional 883,411 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,081. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.65.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.