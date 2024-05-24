King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,968 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 28.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 193.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 81,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 7.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

