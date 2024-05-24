Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,413. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

