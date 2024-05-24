Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,435. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $81.49. 273,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,210. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

