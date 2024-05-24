King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.90. 2,996,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,099,346. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

