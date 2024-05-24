King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.05 Million Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,824,000 after purchasing an additional 147,785 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $2,190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APPN. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Appian Trading Down 0.1 %

APPN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. 50,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Appian Co. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.