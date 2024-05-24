King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $1.69 Million in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,813 shares of company stock worth $2,024,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,773. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.14 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $116.35.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.