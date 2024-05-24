Sanjit Biswas Sells 7,674 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,584,712 shares in the company, valued at $63,642,033.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $3,768,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $3,059,221.32.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $39.44 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Samsara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

