Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $315,378.25 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $315,378.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,763,949.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 35,327 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,874.30.

On Tuesday, May 14th, John Bicket sold 87,784 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,501,703.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Bicket sold 71,521 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,729,956.57.

On Tuesday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,265,899.93.

On Tuesday, April 9th, John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,934,139.60.

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42.

NYSE:IOT opened at $39.44 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $875,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

