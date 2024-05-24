GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

