CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,337 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after buying an additional 89,397 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,690,000 after acquiring an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,825,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,209,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 114,327 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

