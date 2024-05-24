CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $301,890,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,413 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 854,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 876,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 327,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,369 shares of company stock worth $26,831,251 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

