Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE opened at $277.80 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

