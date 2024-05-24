CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $223.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.76. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $225.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

