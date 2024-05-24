Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIL. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,032,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAIL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

