InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,331 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. 14,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $81.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,353. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

