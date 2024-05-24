Leonard Livschitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,595,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,390,518.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $106,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $105,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $142,964.52.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $185,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

GDYN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,566. The firm has a market cap of $775.91 million, a PE ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Stories

