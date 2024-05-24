InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,617 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 527,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,454,000 after acquiring an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. 26,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.